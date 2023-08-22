Lightning F Brandon Hagel inks 8-year, $52M extension

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel signed an eight-year, $52 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The extension will begin during the 2024-25 season for Hagel, who was set to become a restricted free agent next summer.

Advertisement

Hagel recorded career-high totals in goals (30), assists (34), points (64), penalty minutes (54), plus/minus rating (plus-23) and blocked shots (58) in 81 games last season with the Lightning.

Tampa Bay acquired Hagel on March 18, 2022 from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for two first-round picks and forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hagel, who turns 25 next week, has totaled 132 points (64 goals, 68 assists) in 211 career games with the Blackhawks and Lightning.

—Field Level Media