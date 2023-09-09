NCAA

Lightning knocks out NC State's new $15M videoboard

Sep 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack players take the field prior to a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Carter-Finley Stadium.
Image: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The new $15 million video scoreboard at North Carolina State's Carter-Finley Stadium was zapped out Saturday by a bolt of lightning.

The thunderstorm also delayed the game between NC State and Notre Dame in the second quarter. The Irish were leading 3-0 at the time.

The school boasts the 166-foot wide board as being 7,121 square feet with 6.6 million pixels and 75 audio speakers. It is touted as the second-largest videoboard in the Atlantic Coast Conference, behind the one at Clemson, and the 11th largest in college football.

The Notre Dame-NC State game was one of four impacted by weather delays Saturday afternoon, along with Vanderbilt at Wake Forest, South Carolina State at Georgia Tech, and Purdue at Virginia Tech.

—Field Level Media