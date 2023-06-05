The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed defenseman Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday

Financial terms were not disclosed for Day, 25, who played in two games for Tampa Bay in 2021-22.

Day registered 14 assists in 63 games with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch in 2022-23.

The New York Rangers drafted Day in the third round in 2016. He signed with the Lightning as a free agent in 2020

