Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Lightning retain Tanner Jeannot with two-year deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 18, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) passes the puck as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron (52) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena.
Mar 18, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA;Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) passes the puck as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron (52) defends during the first period at Amalie Arena.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot signed a two-year, $5.33 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday

Watch
Will the NBA In-Season Tournament hold any value? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is pulling Victor Wembanyama from NBA Summer League the right move? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 4:09PM
Should Northwestern have fired Pat Fitzgerald before the hazing scandal? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 3:26PM

Jeannot played in 20 games for the Lightning last season after being acquired from the Nashville Predators prior to the trade deadline. He recorded four points (one goal, three assists)

Advertisement

The Lightning surely coveted Jeannot, as they gave up defenseman Cal Foote, a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, a second-rounder in 2024 and third-, fourth- and fifth-round selections in the 2023 draft

Jeannot, 26, had five goals and nine assists in 56 games with Nashville before the trade.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In three NHL seasons with Nashville and Tampa Bay, Jeannot has 34 goals and 28 assists in 152 games.

--Field Level Media