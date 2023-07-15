Lightning retain Tanner Jeannot with two-year deal

Restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot signed a two-year, $5.33 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday

Jeannot played in 20 games for the Lightning last season after being acquired from the Nashville Predators prior to the trade deadline. He recorded four points (one goal, three assists)

The Lightning surely coveted Jeannot, as they gave up defenseman Cal Foote, a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, a second-rounder in 2024 and third-, fourth- and fifth-round selections in the 2023 draft

Jeannot, 26, had five goals and nine assists in 56 games with Nashville before the trade.

In three NHL seasons with Nashville and Tampa Bay, Jeannot has 34 goals and 28 assists in 152 games.

