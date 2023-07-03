Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Lightning trade F Pat Maroon to Wild in salary dump

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 19, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) carries puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) during the second period at Amalie Arena.
Mar 19, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) carries puck past New Jersey Devils left wing Tomas Tatar (90) during the second period at Amalie Arena.
Image: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded winger Pat Maroon and a prospect to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Maroon, 35, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, is owed $1 million on the final year of his contract in 2023-24. The Lightning are retaining 20 percent of that salary

Advertisement

Tampa also sent forward Max Cajkovic to Minnesota in the deal, announced late Sunday night.

Maroon tallied 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and a league-high 150 penalty minutes in 80 games last season, his fourth in Tampa Bay. He has 288 points (117 goals, 171 assists) in 12 seasons with five clubs. He won a cup with the St. Louis Blues (2019) and two with the Lightning (2020, 2021)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cajkovic, 22, recorded 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 41 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL last season.

--Field Level Media