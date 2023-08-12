Lilia Vu, Charley Hull share lead at AIG Women's Open

Lilia Vu carded a 5-under-par 67 to elevate into a share of the lead on Saturday entering the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Surrey, England.

Vu collected seven birdies against two bogeys to reside in a tie for first place with England's Charley Hull at 9-under 207 at the Walton Heath Golf Club.

Vu is bidding for her first win since capturing the Chevron Championship in April.

"I think today was really about for me just in terms of confidence," she said. "It's been a while since I played (well) — I say a while. It's been since Chevron that I actually felt pretty decent about my game and where it's at.

"So I'm just going to do the same thing I did today, just focusing on tee shots and giving myself a good opportunity for birdies, and just do that tomorrow, not think too much about the wind. Because every time that happens, it just slips away from me."

Hull, who is from nearby Woburn, England, had six birdies and two bogeys to finish her third round with a 68. She joined Vu in holding a one-stroke lead over Angel Yin (67 on Saturday) and South Korea's Hyo Joo Kim (68), who are tied for third.

Hull was asked what it will feel like if she emerges with the trophy in front of her home crowd on Sunday.

"Yeah, you ask anyone that, it would be unbelievable. It would be absolutely unbelievable," she said. "To do that again would be unreal. But one step at a time and just go out there and have fun."

Second-round leader Ally Ewing stands at 7-under for the tournament and in fifth place after shooting 75 on Saturday. She recorded three birdies and six bogeys to finish 3-over for the round, with three of those bogeys coming on her final six holes.

Despite her struggles, Ewing remained confident as she enters the final round.

"Yeah, I don't lose any confidence today other than I gritted my teeth when it wasn't great, and I still gave myself a chance to win this golf tournament tomorrow," Ewing said.

"Certainly, would I like to go out free-spirited and shoot another 66? Yes. But the test was hard. And regardless of what the scores showed at the end of the day, I fought and gave myself a chance."

Sweden's Linn Grant (68) resides in sixth place at 6-under for the tournament, followed by South Korea's Jiyai Shin (69) and Andrea Lee (72) at 5-under.

Nelly Korda (69), Alison Lee (72), South Korea's Amy Yang (67), Japan's Nasa Hataoka (71) and France's Perrine Delacour (71) sit at 4-under and in a tie for ninth.

—Field Level Media