Lilia Vu rises to No. 1 in world rankings

Apr 21, 2023; The Woodlands, Texas, USA; Lilia Vu (USA) sinks a putt on the ninth green during the second round of The Chevron Championship golf tournament.
Two-time major champion Lilia Vu is the new No. 1 in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

She rose from No. 6 in the latest rankings, released Monday, after her victory Sunday at the AIG Women's Open.

Vu, a 25-year-old from California, overtook Nelly Korda, who dropped to No. 2. This is the first time in rankings history that Americans have been No. 1 and No. 2.

"Being the best in the world, that's just crazy to me," Vu said following Sunday's victory in Surrey, England. "Just thinking about the struggle I had this year and just to come out with that has been — it's just incredible."

Despite her struggles, Vu won the first three tournaments of her career in 2023, which ties her with France's Celine Boutier for the most wins on the season.

She won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and her first major, The Chevron Championship, in April. Vu has also clinched a spot on the U.S. Solheim Cup Team.

—Field Level Media