Lilia Vu takes AIG Women's Open for second major win of year

Lilia Vu shot a 5-under-par 67 during the final round on Sunday to pull away for a six-stroke victory at the AIG Women's Open in Surrey, England.

Vu collected six birdies against one bogey to finish at 14-under 274 at Walton Heath Golf Club. Third-round co-leader Charley Hull of England fell well off the pace with a 1-over 73 to place second at 8 under.

Advertisement

Vu, 25, is the first American since Juli Inkster in 1999 to win two major championships in a season, and she clinched the Rolex Annika Major Award, going to the player with the top record across all five majors in a season.

It was Vu's third LPGA Tour victory of the season — and of her career — and first since capturing the Chevron Championship in April. Vu, 25, also won the Honda LPGA Thailand in February.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Vu wasn't sure she'd feel the euphoria of winning again in 2023. She went to England having missed four cuts since winning the Chevron Championship and was coming off back-to-back finishes of T42 (Amundi Evian Championship) and T35 (Women's Scottish Open). Somewhere, a switch flipped.

"I didn't feel like myself for the past couple of months," Vu said in an on-course interview after the round.

Advertisement

"After the Chevron, and how I felt afterwards, honestly thinking that those two wins were a fluke. Just to be here today, I can't thank my team and my family enough for really believing in me.

"It was just really hard for the past couple of months, and then somehow they believed in me and helped me get this win here," she continued.

Advertisement

Hull had her home-country crowd pulling for her, but she carded bogeys at Nos. 3 and 4, got two strokes back with an eagle on the par-5 11th hole, then dropped back with bogeys at Nos. 15 and 17 sandwiched around a birdie at No. 16.

Hull said she felt like she ran into some bad luck, although she praised Vu for her strong play.

Advertisement

"She played unbelievable, really," Hull said. "And I just don't feel like I got a break to be fair ... I just didn't feel anything went my way, even some lies that I had and I was just running out of steam at the end."

This was Hull's fourth second-place finish worldwide this season, including her second at a major.

Advertisement

It would have taken a bunch of birdies to keep up with Vu, who birdied Nos. 2, 9, 10, 12, 16 and 18. Her lone bogey came at No. 15.

Jiyai Shin was alone in third at 7 under after a 70 on Sunday, with fellow South Koreans Amy Yang (70) and Hyo Joo Kim (74) tied for fourth at 6 under.

Advertisement

"It wasn't easy out there. It was windy," Yang said. "The course was playing firmer than the last three rounds. But I think I stayed really strong and patient out there. I'm just happy how I finished this week."

Ally Ewing, who had a five-stroke lead through two rounds, carded her second consecutive 75 and finished tied for sixth with Angel Yin (76) and reigning U.S. Open champion Allisen Corpuz (69) at 4 under.

Advertisement

With the win, Vu earned $1.35 million. She is projected to move to No. 1 in the women's golf world rankings. Currently No. 6, she would leapfrog a group of women, including fellow American Nelly Korda, the current No. 1.

—Field Level Media