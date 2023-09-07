Line drive to the foot ends Tigers RHP Matt Manning's season

Detroit Tigers starting right-hander Matt Manning was placed on the injured list on Thursday for the second time this season after taking a line drive to the right foot — the second fracture ending his season.

Manning was pitching in the first inning Wednesday night against the host New York Yankees when slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a 119.5-mph comebacker to the mound that caromed off Manning's right foot. Manning was still able to finish the play by making an underhand toss to first baseman Spencer Torkelson for the third out, but his night and season were over. He did not figure into the decision of the Yankees' 4-3 victory.

Manning went on the 15-day IL on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled right-hander Trey Wingenter from Triple-A Toledo.

Wingenter, 29, is 1-0 with a 7.00 ERA in nine innings over 10 appearances for the Tigers this season. He is 0-1 with a 7.06 ERA in 21 2/3 innings over 24 games (two starts) at the Triple-A and Single-A levels this season.

The 25-year-old Manning also sustained a fractured toe on his right foot after the Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk connected for a comebacker on April 11, causing Manning to miss more than two months.

"Yeah, kind of right when it happened, I was just annoyed that it was the same foot. Same spot, basically," Manning said. "And I was like, ‘Ah, I don't know if it's broken; I hope it's not.' Made the play, though, that's cool."

Manning is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA, 21 walks and 50 strikeouts in 78 innings over 15 starts this season — 13 after returning from his first fracture on June 27.

"You can count probably on one hand how many pitchers have gotten hit in the foot with line drives this season; he's had it twice. That's incredibly unlucky," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "119 (mph) off any part of your body is going to probably put you on the injured list. ... There's not much you can do once you go through your delivery and the dude smokes a ball off of you. All you can do is hope that the X-ray is going to come back negative. This one didn't."

—Field Level Media