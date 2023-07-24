Lions CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) carted off field

Detroit Lions cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off the field Monday with a leg injury at training camp in Allen Park, Mich

Multiple outlets reported he was visibly upset and being comforted by teammates after sustaining a non-contact injury to his right knee during practice.

The Lions signed the 25-year-old free agent to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with incentives in March that included $6.5 million fully guaranteed

Gardner-Johnson shared the NFL lead with six interceptions and made a career-high 67 tackles in 12 starts with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. He missed five games with a lacerated kidney.

Prior to his lone season with the Eagles, Gardner-Johnson was with the Saints from 2019-21 after being selected by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

In 55 career games (43 starts), Gardner-Johnson has 11 interceptions, 228 tackles, 36 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

--Field Level Media