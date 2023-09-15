Lions LT Taylor Decker not ready to play Week 2

Not an official designation, but the point is clear from head coach Dan Campbell when he says left tackle Taylor Decker is "less than questionable" to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

Decker hasn't practiced this week and remained sidelined Friday. Campbell said the Lions likely won't rule him out to leave open the possibility Decker feels better Saturday or Sunday.

Advertisement

Decker, 30, caught a TD pass in the 2021 shootout between the Lions and Seahawks.

Without Decker, three backup offensive tackles are pegged to start in Sunday's matchup at Ford Field in Detroit.

Advertisement Advertisement

Abe Lucas was placed on injured reserve and left tackle Charles Cross (toe) was viewed as highly unlikely to be available to face Seattle.

Matt Nelson is the primary backup at left tackle.

But the Lions are considering adjustments across the line without Decker. Right tackle Penei Sewell played left tackle at Oregon. Halapoulivaati Vaitai, the starter at right guard, could play either tackle position in a pinch, Campbell said.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media