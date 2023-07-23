Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Lions placing CB Emmanuel Moseley on PUP list

By
Field Level Media
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are placing cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on the physically unable to perform list

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the news on Sunday prior to the start of training camp.

Moseley, 27, is still working his way back from a torn ACL in his left knee, sustained last October.

The Lions signed Moseley to a one-year, $6 million deal in free agency in March

He played in 45 games (33 starts) over five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, registering four interceptions and 162 tackles.

--Field Level Media