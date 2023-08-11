NFL

Lions push past Giants in preseason opener on late QB sneak

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) looks to throw the ball to tight end James Mitchell (82) against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Ford Field.
Aug 11, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) looks to throw the ball to tight end James Mitchell (82) against the New York Giants in the second quarter at Ford Field.
Image: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Martinez's 1-yard rushing touchdown with less than two minutes to play gave the host Detroit Lions a 21-16 preseason win over the New York Giants on Friday night

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

Martinez, the rookie quarterback, capped an 11-play drive that milked 6:08 off the clock by scoring on the QB sneak. He also went 4-for-7 passing for 37 yards in relief of Nate Sudfeld, who started the game for Detroit and went 15-for-28 for 194 yards and two interceptions

Advertisement

Maurice Alexander returned a punt 95 yards for a score early in the third quarter for the Lions, and Sudfeld followed that with a 2-point conversion pass to Jameson Williams

The Giants got three field goals from Graham Gano and a second-quarter touchdown hookup from Tommy DeVito to Tommy Sweeney. DeVito played quarterback for New York for most of the game and finished 15-of-24 passing for 155 yards with an interception

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Medi