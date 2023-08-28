NFL

Lions QB Nate Sudfeld tore ACL in final preseason game

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) warms up before action against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Ford Field.
Detroit Lions backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld tore his ACL in his only series played in Friday's final preseason game, ESPN and the Detroit Free Press reported Monday.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell declined to say Monday if Sudfeld indeed tore his ACL, saying only that it's serious and that he's getting a second opinion.

"If it is the deal with Nate it's awful, and I hate that for him," Campbell said. "That's tough, cause Nate's given us everything he's had and he came in last year and brought something to us, and somebody we were very comfortable with, enough to sign him back. So I hate that if that's the way it goes here."

Sudfeld, 29, was relegated to QB3 when the Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater earlier this month to be the primary backup to Jared Goff. However, the Lions were considering keeping Sudfeld on the 53-man roster.

Sudfeld completed 26 of 51 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown against three interceptions in three preseason games.

Sudfeld joined the Lions at the end of camp in 2022 and was Goff's primary backup last regular season, appearing in two games.

Sudfeld has appeared in six career NFL games, throwing for 188 yards and a TD and INT for the Philadelphia Eagles and Lions. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft by Washington.

