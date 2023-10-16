Lions RB David Montgomery to miss time with rib injury

Lions running back David Montgomery is dealing with a rib injury that will sideline him for an undetermined period of time, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said Monday.

The Lions are still assessing Montgomery's health picture and options for replacing him while moving ahead into Week 7 with a 5-1 record.

It's possible Montgomery won't play until Week 10, which would allow the Lions to rest him through the team's bye the week prior.

Campbell said first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs could be one such option for this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Gibbs was inactive the past two weeks with a hamstring injury. He was out for the Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when the Lions lost Montgomery and turned to Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo.

"I feel a lot better about Gibbs this week," Campbell said Monday, adding he's "trending the right way" to face the Ravens.

Campbell added that rookie safety Brian Branch (ankle) "looked really good" on Monday and could be active at Baltimore.

—Field Level Media