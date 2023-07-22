Lions re-sign RB/KR Justin Jackson

The Detroit Lions re-signed free agent running back/kick returner Justin Jackson to a contract on Saturday

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Lions

Jackson, 27, had 42 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown and 12 receptions for 101 yards and a score in 16 games last season. He also averaged 26.7 yards per return on 23 kicks.

Jackson rushed for 1,210 yards and five touchdowns and had 77 catches for 609 yards and a score in 59 career games (seven starts) with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-21) and Lions. He was selected by the Chargers in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft

The Lions waived running back Greg Bell in a corresponding move on Saturday

--Field Level Media