NFL

Lions sign DL Christian Covington

By
Field Level Media
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to a contract on Wednesday

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, however.

Covington, 29, recorded 12 tackles in four games off the bench last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. His season came to an end after he sustained a torn pectoral muscle.

The 6-foot-2, 289-pound Covington has totaled 196 tackles, 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles with the Houston Texans (2015-18), Dallas Cowboys (2019), Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Chargers (2021-22). He was selected by the Texans in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Rice.

--Field Level Media