Lions sign RB Devine Ozigbo

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom, Denver Broncos running back Devine Ozigbo (36) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
The Detroit Lions announced the signing of running back Devine Ozigbo on Wednesday

Ozigbo, 26, appeared in four games with the Denver Broncos last season, mostly on special teams

He has rushed for 29 yards and caught 14 passes for 75 yards in 25 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-21), New Orleans Saints (2021) and Broncos (2022) since going undrafted out of Nebraska in 2019

The Lions released wide receiver Avery Davis in a corresponding transaction

Davis joined the team on Sunday. He was undrafted out of Notre Dame, where he caught 66 passes for 862 yards and eight touchdowns from 2018-21

