ShopSubscribe
NFL

Lions take QB Hendon Hooker in third round of NFL draft

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during a game between Tennessee and Missouri in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. RANK 1 Volsmizzou1112 1558
Image: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Image: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hendon Hooker could be the future franchise quarterback in the Motor City after the Detroit Lions used an early-third-round selection to take the Tennessee product in the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday night in Kansas City, Mo.

Hooker was the fifth quarterback to be drafted, following Alabama's Bryce Young (No. 1 overall to Carolina), Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (No. 2 to Houston), Florida's Anthony Richardson (No. 4 to Indianapolis) and Kentucky's Will Levis (No. 33 to Tennessee).

The Lions reached the playoffs last season with Jared Goff as their starting quarterback. Goff, 28, is signed through 2024. Nate Sudfeld was the only other quarterback on the roster entering Friday.

Hooker was trending toward being a Heisman Trophy finalist during a second straight stellar season for the Volunteers and wound up fifth in Heisman voting after throwing for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and only two interceptions over 11 games.

However, his 2022 season ended abruptly when he tore the ACL in his left knee in a game against South Carolina on Nov. 19.

In an article published Tuesday, Hooker told The Athletic that he expects to be "100 percent cleared" to play by Sept. 1. He also shared videos on social media this week showing him working out, saying it was his first day of dropping back to throw roughly five months after the injury occurred.

After spending six years in college, four at Virginia Tech and two at Tennessee, Hooker is already 25 years old -- for comparison, just one year younger than former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

--Field Level Media