NFL

Lions trade RB D'Andre Swift to Eagles

By
Field Level Media
Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions running back D&#39;Andre Swift (32) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Image: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With a surplus at running back, the Detroit Lions traded D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles as the fourth round of the NFL Draft proceeded Saturday

In exchange, the Lions moved up in the seventh round this year (No. 219 overall) and received a fourth-round pick in 2025, per multiple reports. The Eagles received the Lions' seventh-round pick (No. 249)

Swift, 24, became expendable after Detroit drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the first round Thursday.

The Lions also signed former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal in March

Swift was Detroit's second-round selection (35th overall) in 2020. He has gained 2,878 yards from scrimmage and scored 25 touchdowns in 40 games (16 starts) through his first three seasons.

Swift has rushed 364 times for 1,680 yards (4.6-yard average) and 18 touchdowns and caught 156 passes for 1,198 yards and seven scores.

The Eagles lost 2022 leading rusher Miles Sanders to the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Philadelphia signed former Seattle Seahawks rusher Rashaad Penny in March and has Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and Trey Sermon on the depth chart

--Field Level Media