Lions waive suspended WR Stanley Berryhill, two others

Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, who was suspended last month for violating the NFL gambling policy, was waived by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday

Berryhill, 24, was one of four Lions players investigated by the NFL earlier this year for mobile betting at the team's facility in Allen Park, Mich

Two of the players -- wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore -- were found to have bet on NFL games and were suspended by the NFL through at least the end of the 2023 season. Both were then released by the Lions in April

Berryhill and another player, 2022 first-round draft pick Jameson Williams, did not bet on NFL games. Both are set to miss the first six games of the season as a consequence of violating the league's gambling policy.

Berryhill was undrafted in 2022 out of Arizona, where he played 41 games and was an All-Pac-12 selection. After stints with the Atlanta Falcons in training camp and the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad, he landed with the Lions, where he played in four games and played 40 snaps -- six on offense and 34 on special teams

Defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor and cornerback Mac McCain were also waived by the Lions Tuesday

Taylor, an undrafted free agent in 2022, was on the initial 53-man roster out of training camp but was active for only one game, playing 13 defensive snaps against the New England Patriots. He was eventually released and signed to the practice squad for the rest of the season.

McCain played two games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 and spent most of the 2022 season on their practice squad. The Lions picked him up in February

--Field Level Media