Local PG Trent Perry commits to USC

Trent Perry, a star high school point guard from the local area, committed to Southern California on Friday.

The 6-foot-4 senior from Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles chose the Trojans over Stanford, Oregon, TCU, Colorado and Gonzaga.

The 247 Sports composite, tracking the rankings of multiple outlets, lists Perry at the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 8 combo guard.

Perry told ESPN regarding USC, "It's close to home and the coaches really believe in me and my game. The competition inside the Big Ten is going to be great. I love that challenge. I believe USC cannot only make me be a better player, but person, as well. I look forward to connecting with my teammates and someday with their great alumni."

He said of Trojans coach Andy Enfield, according to 247 Sports, "He's a really cool dude. Watching all of these practices that I have been to, he's a teacher, he's not a yeller, he lets people play. He lets Kobe Johnson, Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis play. ...

"He said I can be the juice as long as I do what I do. I can be the juice for the hometown team."

USC went 22-11 last season but had a disappointing end to the campaign, losing to Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament and then falling to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

—Field Level Media