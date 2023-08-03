Logan Webb goes 7 strong as Giants double up D-backs

J.D. Davis lined a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants rode the big arm of Logan Webb to a 4-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday

The Giants helped their National League wild-card position, winning for the fourth time in five games. The Diamondbacks lost for the third time in four games

Advertisement

Webb (9-9) went seven innings and allowed only a pair of first-inning runs. He gave up four hits while striking out five and walking one as he lowered his ERA to 3.45

Arizona's Jose Herrera walked to lead off the third inning, but he was erased on a double play, and Webb didn't allow another runner until Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s one-out single in the seventh

Advertisement Advertisement

Diamondbacks reliever Tyler Gilbert (0-2) took the loss after yielding five hits and two runs in his lone inning

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth and Camilo Doval tossed a perfect ninth to pick up his 32nd save

Advertisement

Arizona starting pitcher Slade Cecconi, a first-round pick in 2020, worked 4 2/3 innings in his big-league debut, allowing two runs on four hits. He walked one and fanned two

Cecconi's first strikeout -- on the first batter he faced, LaMonte Wade Jr. -- came when replays showed a 3-2 pitch did not hit Wade and instead ricocheted off the knob of the bat directly into the lap of catcher Herrera

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks opened the scoring in the first when Geraldo Perdomo singled, stole second base, went to third on a throwing error by Giants catcher Patrick Bailey and came home on a Corbin Carroll groundout

Gurriel, who had two of the Diamondbacks' five hits, followed with a ground-rule double, and he scored on a Jace Peterson base hit

Advertisement

The Giants tied the game in the fifth when Davis singled, Brandon Crawford hit an RBI triple and Isan Diaz added an RBI single

The base hit was Diaz's first of the season after beginning 2023 in an 0-for-15 slump

Advertisement

Wilmer Flores had a double and two singles for the Giants, and Davis finished with two hits

--Field Level Medi