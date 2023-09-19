Long ball helps Padres hang on vs. Rockies

Garrett Cooper, Luis Campusano and Eguy Rosario all homered as the San Diego Padres held on to an eight-run lead to earn an 11-9 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

The Rockies scored two runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth and had the tying runs on first and second when Brenton Doyle flied out to end the game. Josh Hader worked around a pair of singles to record the final out, securing his 30th save of the season.

Juan Soto, who was named National League Player of the Week earlier Monday, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to join Aaron Judge as the only active players to have multiple seasons with 30 homers, 100 RBIs and 100 walks. Soto is one of 40 players in major league history to accomplish the feat.

San Diego (73-78) pushed its winning streak to a season-best five games.

Padres starter Michael Wacha (12-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

Nolan Jones and Brendan Rodgers each had three hits for the Rockies (56-94), who are in danger of their first 100-loss season in franchise history.

Colorado starter Ty Blach (3-2) was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned three.

Rodgers singled home Elehuris Montero in the top of the second to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. But Cooper followed a Campusano single in the bottom of the inning with his 16th homer of the season to put the Padres ahead, 2-1.

Ezequiel Tovar's run-scoring double and an RBI single from Jones put the Rockies up 3-2 in the third, but Campusano answered with a three-run blast that put the hosts ahead for good.

Rosario hit a solo homer with two outs in the fourth to make it 6-3.

The Padres stretched their lead to 11-3 in the fifth thanks in large part to run-scoring singles from Rosario and Soto. Another run scored when Fernando Tatis Jr. singled, and Ryan McMahon made a throwing error.

Jones homered leading off the Rockies' sixth, with another run scoring later in the frame when Charlie Blackmon was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Doyle had an RBI triple as part of Colorado's late rally, which came up just short.

—Field Level Media