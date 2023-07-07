Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Longtime NFL P Kevin Huber announces retirement

By
Field Level Media
Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Former Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) walks the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Image: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday morning

Huber, who turns 38 on July 16, competed in a franchise-best 216 career games since being selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014, Huber was replaced by Drue Chrisman in November 2022 but remained with the team on the practice squad.

"April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life," Huber said in a statement posted on social media. "From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization

"To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can't thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I'll be in the jungle chanting 'Who Dey' alongside you all.

Huber averaged 45.3 yards per punt and 40.2 net yards during a career that included more than 1,000 punts.

--Field Level Media