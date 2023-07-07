Longtime NFL P Kevin Huber announces retirement

Former Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday morning

Huber, who turns 38 on July 16, competed in a franchise-best 216 career games since being selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014, Huber was replaced by Drue Chrisman in November 2022 but remained with the team on the practice squad.

"April 26, 2009, I received a call that would forever change my life," Huber said in a statement posted on social media. "From just a Cincinnati kid watching my Bengals at Riverfront Stadium to being drafted as their punter is something dreams are made of. The past 14 years have been beyond my imagination and I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Bengals organization

"To my teammates, coaches, front office and staff, I can't thank you enough for your support and dedication throughout my career. It has been a privilege to learn from and work with every one of you. And to all Bengals fans, your grit and unwavering enthusiasm for our team and city is second to none. I may be signing off as #10, but you better believe I'll be in the jungle chanting 'Who Dey' alongside you all.

Huber averaged 45.3 yards per punt and 40.2 net yards during a career that included more than 1,000 punts.

--Field Level Media