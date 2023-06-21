Brandon Miller dove into the draft after one season at Alabama, and waded into the G.O.A.T. conversation on the eve of the 2023 NBA Draft with a surprising cannonball.

Asked at the pre-draft Media Day on Wednesday to measure up his greatest of all-time in the NBA, a conversation many limit to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Miller opted for a detour.

"I actually don't think LeBron is the G.O.A.T. of basketball. My G.O.A.T. of basketball is Paul George, no disrespect to LeBron," Miller said.

Miller met face-to-face with Jordan, the outgoing owner of the Charlotte Hornets who will have final say in the team's draft decision with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday night. Miller said, "It was exciting to meet him."

Miller, a 6-foot-9 forward, and G League Ignite point guard Scoot Henderson are considered the likely options for the Hornets with the No. 2 pick barring a trade.

Miller, per ESPN, is the leader in the clubhouse for the team with LaMelo Ball under contract. Miller averaged 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in a freshman season marred by his alleged role in a murder involving accused Crimson Tide teammate Darius Miles.

In court testimony, police asserted Miles texted Miller, asking him to bring him a gun that was used to commit the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris.

--Field Level Media