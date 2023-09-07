Louisville blanks Murray State in Jeff Brohm's home opener

Jawhar Jordan scored two touchdowns and rushed for 135 yards to help Louisville wipe out Murray State 56-0 on Thursday night in the Cardinals' first home game under coach Jeff Brohm.

Jamari Thrash scored on a run and a reception and Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer threw for a touchdown and was intercepted twice.

Brohm, a former Cardinals quarterback, saw his team dominate with 690 yards of total offense.

Plummer, a transfer from California who previously played for Brohm at Purdue, went 16-for-22 for 247 yards in the air in the home debut with his new team. He played less than three quarters.

Jordan, who carried only seven times in the game, scored on a 72-yard run late in the first half as the Cardinals went into halftime up 28-0. He scored on a 1-yard run to open the second-half scoring.

Plummer's big pass play came on his first throw after tossing a second-quarter interception. It also came one snap after he fumbled, but Jordan recovered the ball. Plummer and Thrash then connected on a 73-yard scoring play as the Cardinals stretched their lead to 21-0. Thrash ran more than 60 yards untouched after making the grab.

Louisville (2-0) was in control throughout this game, so it didn't need a comeback like the one put together against Georgia Tech last week in Atlanta.

Quarterback DJ Williams was credited for 68 passing yards and 21 rushing yards for Murray State (1-1), a Football Championship Subdivision team. The Racers, who were limited to 166 yards of total offense, were denied in their bid to knock off a Football Bowl Subdivision team for the first time since topping Louisville in 1984.

Harrison Bailey threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass for the Cardinals.

Louisville scored on its first possession, going 76 yards in six plays. Thrash ran 12 yards for a touchdown.

The Cardinals went up 14-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter. Isaac Guerendo's 1-yard run capped an 85-yard march that took nine plays. Louisville also benefited from two pass-interference penalties on the Racers.

Murray State reached Louisville territory on its third and fourth possessions of the game, but the Racers ended up punting both times.

—Field Level Media