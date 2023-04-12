Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. propels D-backs past Brewers

By
Field Level Media
Apr 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo (17) argues with umpire Gabe Morales (47) after being ejected in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer among his three hits to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-3 win against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series in Phoenix

Drey Jameson made his first start of the season and pitched four scoreless frames, allowing three hits and striking out four.

Janson Junk (0-1) made his Brewers debut while filling in for an injured Brandon Woodruff, taking the loss while going 4 2/3 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out two

It was all Arizona early on, as the Diamondbacks scored a run in the opening frame thanks to an RBI groundout from Christian Walker before Gurriel went deep in the third, giving the hosts an early 4-0 lead. It was Gurriel's first home run as a member of the D-backs

The blast came shortly after Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected in the top of the third for arguing with plate umpire Gabe Morales about when the pitch clock was starting

In the fourth, Josh Rojas would extend the Arizona lead to 5-0 with a double off the wall in left field, bringing in Geraldo Perdomo.

Milwaukee gained some momentum and had a chance to tie the game or take the lead in the seventh. The Brewers loaded the bases with nobody out and proceeded to score their three runs on singles from Mike Brosseau and Christian Yelich, with the latter hit bringing home a pair

Willy Adames followed Yelich by grounding into a double play before Brian Anderson lined out to end the rally. Milwaukee left 18 runners on base for the game.

Following the Brewers' surge, Corbin Carroll took momentum right back for Arizona, hitting a two-run homer in the home half of the seventh to put the D-backs up 7-3

Kyle Nelson (2-0) picked up the win for Arizona with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He fanned three.

--Field Level Media