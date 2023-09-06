NCAA

LSU star DT Maason Smith (knee) returning this week

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) celebrates a play during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome.
Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) celebrates a play during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome.
Image: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

LSU star defensive tackle Maason Smith, an All-SEC freshman two seasons ago, is expected to return this week from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in the first game of the 2022 season.

Watch
Which NFL holdout will hurt their team the most? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Did Deion Sanders and Colorado deliver the biggest upset of CFB Week 1? | Agree to Disagree
2 hours ago
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Friday 12:39PM

Head coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday the goal is for Smith to play around 30 snaps when the No. 14 Tigers (0-1) play their home opener against Grambling (0-1).

Advertisement

"I think we have to be realistic that when you haven't played in over a year, he's not going to play the duration of the game," Kelly said during the SEC coaches teleconference. "We're looking obviously if we can get somewhere near 30 snaps, we'd be really excited about that."

Smith injured his knee on the opening drive against Florida State last year and was held out of last week's rematch against the Seminoles by a one-game suspension, reportedly for receiving improper benefits. FSU won that one, 45-24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Smith recorded four sacks in seven games as a freshman.

—Field Level Media