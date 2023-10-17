LSU women start title defense at No. 1 in preseason poll

Reigning NCAA champion LSU starts the season at No. 1 for the first time, topping the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll, released Tuesday.

The Tigers were named No. 1 on 35 of 36 ballots filled out by media nationwide, with perennial contender UConn at No. 2 and with one first-place vote. Trailing them were Iowa, UCLA and Utah.

The Bruins and Utes were two of a leading six teams from the Pac-12, joining Stanford, Colorado, Southern California and Washington State. The Cougars never have been ranked in the preseason poll.

It's a familiar spot for UConn, however, which will welcome back All-American Paige Bueckers, who missed last season with a knee injury. The Huskies have been ranked in the AP poll for 565 consecutive weeks, which ties a record set by late coach Pat Summitt's Tennessee teams.

UConn's has been ranked for 30 years, beginning with the preseason poll of the 1993-94 season.

Rounding out the Top 10 are South Carolina, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Indiana and Notre Dame.

In all, the Southeastern Conference, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference each have five ranked schools. The Big East and Big 12 have two each.

The remainder of the Top 25:

11. Tennessee

12. Ole Miss

13. Texas

14. Maryland

15. Stanford

16. North Carolina

17. Louisville

18. Florida State

19. Baylor

20. Colorado

21. Southern California

22. Creighton

23. Illinois

24. Washington State

25. Mississippi State

—Field Level Media