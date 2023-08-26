Tennis

Lucky loser Sara Sorribes Tormo wins Tennis in the Land crown

Jun 5 2023; Paris, France; Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) returns a shot against Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) on day nine at Stade Roland-Garros.
Lucky loser Sara Sorribes Tormo recorded a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Tennis in the Land final in Cleveland to win her second career title.

Sorribes Tormo converted six of 10 break points while becoming the sixth lucky loser in WTA history to win a singles crown. The Spaniard lost to Clara Burel of France during qualifying before later gaining a spot in the main draw when Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu withdrew.

Sorribes Tormo's only other singles title came in March 2021 at Guadalajara, Mexico.

Alexandrova committed 14 double faults during a match that took 2 hours, 27 minutes. The Russian led 4-2 in the second set and was two games away from the victory before Sorribes Tormo rallied.

Alexandrova led 4-3 in the final set before Sorribes Tormo finished strong. Alexandrova saved three match points in the final game before her wide backhand shot gave Sorribes Tormo the title.

—Field Level Media