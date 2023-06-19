Jorge Soler homered and drove in three runs and Luis Arraez went 5-for-5 to push his batting average to a major-league-leading .400 as the host Miami Marlins routed the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Monday night

Soler, who leads the Marlins in homers (21) and RBIs (45), helped to power Miami to its fifth straight win. The Marlins also stroked a season-high 19 hits

Advertisement

Arraez has three career five-hit games, all coming this season, including two in his past three contests. The Marlins gave him a day off on Sunday

Only four players have ever had four games with at least five hits in the same season: Ty Cobb, Stan Musial, Ichiro Suzuki and Tony Gwynn.

Advertisement Advertisement

On Monday, Arraez drove in two runs as all five of his hits were singles.

Miami's Bryan Hoeing, making just his fourth career start among 25 appearances, pitched four innings, allowing just three hits and no walks. He struck out five.

Advertisement

The win went to reliever Huascar Brazoban (1-1), who pitched two innings. JT Chargois (one inning) and Archie Bradley (two frames) closed out the game.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios (7-5) had his four-decision winning streak ended as he gave up eight hits, one walk and five runs in four innings. It was the most runs he has allowed since May 1

Advertisement

Miami opened the scoring in the third inning as Arraez singled and came home on Soler's 411-foot blast to left-center. The rally continued with Jesus Sanchez's double and Garrett Cooper's RBI single.

The Marlins extended their lead to 5-0 in the fourth. Jacob Stallings drew a walk, Jonathan Davis was hit by a pitch and Arraez singled to load the bases with no outs. Miami cashed in on Soler's sacrifice fly and Sanchez's run-scoring groundout

Advertisement

Miami broke the game open with five runs in the seventh. The big hits were RBI singles by Joey Wendle, Bryan De La Cruz and Jon Berti and a two-run single from Arraez.

In the eighth, Miami capped the scoring with Jacob Amaya's RBI single.

Bo Bichette had two hits for Toronto, which lost its third game in row.

--Field Level Media