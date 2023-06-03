Luis Arraez went 5-for-5 with five RBIs to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 12-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon

Arraez, who leads the majors with a .390 batting average, had an RBI single in the second, a three-run double in the third and an RBI double in the fifth as Miami won for the sixth time in eight games. His other two hits were a double and a single.

Advertisement

Joey Wendle also had a strong showing for the Marlins, going 3-for-4 with three runs and two doubles

Rookie right-hander Eury Perez (3-1) continued to impress, striking out five in five scoreless innings while lowering his ERA to 2.25. He allowed four hits and one walk.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletics, who own the worst record in the majors, have lost 14 of their past 16 games. They have also dropped 13 straight road contests

Oakland rookie right-hander Luis Medina (0-5) is still looking for his first major league win after allowing six runs on six hits and four walks in two innings. He fanned two.

Advertisement

Miami got to Medina in the second inning. The rally started with Nick Fortes' one-out walk and a double by Wendle. The Marlins then cashed in with Jonathan Davis' two-run double, Arraez's run-scoring single and Bryan De La Cruz's sacrifice fly

In the third, Miami loaded the bases with no outs when Jean Segura and Fortes walked and Wendle singled. Arraez went on to clear the bases with his three-run double over the head of center fielder Esteury Ruiz.

Advertisement

The Marlins kept coming in the fifth as Wendle doubled, Davis was hit by a pitch and Arraez slugged a ground-rule RBI double, again clearing the glove of Ruiz. De La Cruz capped the rally with another sacrifice fly, giving Miami a 9-0 advantage

Oakland got on the board in the eighth when Shea Langeliers hit an RBI single. That ended Oakland's 19-inning scoreless streak.

Advertisement

The Marlins closed the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the eighth

--Field Level Media