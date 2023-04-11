Luis Arraez's cycle powers Marlins past Phillies

Luis Arraez hit for the cycle and the Miami Marlins defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Tuesday

Arraez went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. He doubled in the first inning, tripled in the sixth, homered in the seventh and singled in the eighth for the first cycle in franchise history.

Jon Berti homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Yuli Gurriel each added two hits and an RBI and Jean Segura had two hits

Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo (2-0) gave up eight hits and three runs with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run and Bryson Stott added two hits and two RBIs. Nick Castellanos and Josh Harrison also had two hits apiece.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola (0-2) tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed nine hits and four runs with six strikeouts and no walks

Arraez hit a solo home run off Connor Brogdon just over the left field fence into the flower bed in the seventh to push the Marlins ahead 5-3

The Marlins took a 7-3 advantage when Berti delivered an RBI single and Chisholm hit an RBI triple in the eighth. Arraez's single in the eighth, which gave him the cycle, scored Chisholm and extended the lead to 8-3

J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for the final run.

The Marlins went ahead 1-0 in the third when Berti launched a solo home run 417 feet over the center field fence

Stott singled with one out in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, but Cristian Pache and Trea Turner popped out back-to-back to end the inning.

After Arraez tripled with one out in the sixth, Jorge Soler ripped a double to left for a 2-0 advantage. Gurriel and Nick Fortes each added an RBI single before the inning was up.

The Phillies closed within 4-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Schwarber crushed a solo home run, the first allowed by Luzardo this season. The Phillies then loaded the bases with two outs and Stott hit a two-run single to cut the deficit to 4-3. Stott was thrown out as he drifted off first

--Field Level Media