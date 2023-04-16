Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Luis Castillo flirts with perfection as Mariners sweep Rockies

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Apr 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (58) pitches to the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
Image: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Castillo took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game interleague series sweep with a 1-0 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon

Watch
Where is the money the NFL promised to Black-owned businesses? | The SEO Show
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
True All Stars of Terrible | Worst of the Week
Wednesday 5:47PM
Rob Riggle, Amin Joseph, Joshua Malina and more share NBA Finals predictions
Tuesday 4:44PM

Castillo (2-0), who had an 0-3 record with an 11.30 ERA in three previous starts against the Rockies, retired the first 18 batters he faced before Jurickson Profar led off the seventh with a bloop single into left-center field

Advertisement

Kris Bryant followed with an infield single on a slow roller to shortstop J.P. Crawford. Castillo struck out Charlie Blackmon, got C.J. Cron to ground out to first and Ryan McMahon to line out to Crawford to end the threat.

Castillo allowed two hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine over seven innings. It was the third time in four starts this season the right-hander didn't allow a run. Paul Sewald struck out the side in the ninth for his fourth save of the season.

Top Image
Tout Image
Up to 41% off
Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Samsung 990 Pro SSD Up to 41% Off

Expand your PS5 storage
This is the version with the built-in heatsink which requires nothing else to install into your PS5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mariners broke the scoreless tie in the sixth against the Colorado bullpen. Ty France drew a leadoff walk from Dinelson Lamet (1-1), and an out later, Cal Raleigh also walked. With two outs, the Rockies brought in lefty Brad Hand to face the left-handed-hitting Jarred Kelenic, who lined a run-scoring single to right

The Rockies nearly evened the score off reliever Justin Topa in the eighth. Alan Trejo hit a two-out double to left and Elias Diaz hit a liner down the right-field line but Kelenic fully outstretched to make a diving catch to end the inning

Advertisement

Rockies right-hander Noah Davis, making his first major league start in place of the injured German Marquez, pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five

Davis worked his way out of jams in his final three innings.

In the third, Kolten Wong and Crawford hit one-out singles before Davis got Julio Rodriguez to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.

Advertisement

France led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk and Eugenio Suarez singled to right. Davis struck out Raleigh and got Teoscar Hernandez to ground into another inning-ending double play.

In the fifth, Kelenic led off with a walk, stole second and took third on catcher Brian Serven's throwing error. Davis struck out AJ Pollock and got Wong and Rodriguez to foul out to Cron to cap his outing.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media