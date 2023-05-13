Luis Robert Jr. and Seby Zavala drove in eighth-inning runs to break a stalemate as the Chicago White Sox beat the visiting Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday

Chicago collected 13 hits in Saturday's contest, the second of a three-game series. But in leaving nine on base, the White Sox struggled to turn runners into runs - until the eighth

Advertisement

Robert's single to right field broke a 1-1 tie and scored Yoan Moncada, who hit a leadoff double off Astros reliever Rafael Montero (0-3). After a pair of outs, Zavala hit a bloop to shallow right field that dropped, allowing Robert to score and giving White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman an insurance run as he recorded his second save of the season

Graveman's scoreless ninth capped a standout day for Chicago's pitching staff, with starter Dylan Cease setting the tone. Cease did not earn a decision, but he struck out five in six scoreless innings.

Joe Kelly (1-1) earned the win for his 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Kelly came on in the seventh for Reynaldo Lopez with runners on first and third, and Mauricio Dubon's infield single scored Corey Julks for Houston's lone run.

The win snapped a three-game skid for Chicago and preserved the White Sox hope of winning its third series in the last four with Sunday's finale. Tim Anderson and Moncada contributed to the victory, each going 3-for-4

Advertisement

Robert drove in runs on both of his hits in a 2-for-4 night, including a solo home run in the fourth -- Robert's 10th round-tripper of the season.

Jeremy Pena went 3-for-4 but was Houston's only hitter with multiple hits.

The Astros left eight runners on base and hit just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. For Montero, Saturday's loss marked his second in as many appearances after giving up a pair of earned runs Monday against the Los Angeles Angels

Advertisement

--Field Level Media