Luis Robert Jr.'s tiebreaking homer propels White Sox past Cubs

Luis Robert Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and the visiting Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.

With the score tied 3-3 and two outs, the All-Star outfielder hit a pitch from Julian Merryweather (4-1) high up into the left-field bleachers for his 32nd home run. White Sox starter Touki Toussant exited after yielding his fifth walk to open the fifth, but gave up only a two-run homer to Ian Happ and a solo shot to Seiya Suzuki, plus one other hit.

White Sox relievers Tanner Banks, Lane Ramsey (1-0), Aaron Bummer and Gregory Santos (fourth save) then held the Cubs to just two hits without a walk, while striking out five, over five innings to help snap their three-game skid — and win a sixth straight at Wrigley Field. Robert also singled, Elvis Andrus had a two-run single for one of his two hits and Andrew Benintendi added an RBI double in the ninth for the White Sox, who dropped the first two of this season series at home last month.

The Cubs' Kyle Hendricks had his issues early, allowing three runs over the first two innings, but that was all. He also gave up seven hits and two walks in six innings for the Cubs, who are pursuing a postseason spot, but have dropped four of the last seven.

The White Sox loaded the bases against Hendricks in the first, as Benintendi drew a one-out walk, and hits from Robert and Eloy Jimenez followed. However, they managed just a run thanks to Yoan Moncada's RBI fielder's choice.

The Cubs quickly erased that deficit in the bottom of the first. Mike Tauchman led off with a walk, then scored when Happ went deep into the right-field bleachers.

The White Sox, though, regained the lead in the second on Andrus' hit that scored two. Two innings later, however, Suzuki tied it with his solo drive into the left-field bleachers.

White Sox star Tim Anderson was scratched from Tuesday's lineup due to a stiff neck.

—Field Level Media