Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving among 3 Mavericks out vs. Grizzlies

Star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will each miss their second consecutive game when the Dallas Mavericks host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Forward Christian Wood (right foot) was also ruled out shortly before tipoff.

Doncic (left thigh) was set to miss the contest while Irving (right foot) was ruled out about two hours before game time.

Doncic exited in the third quarter of last Wednesday's 113-106 road loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. An MRI exam the next day detected no major damage.

Irving was scratched prior to Saturday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies in Memphis. He said he hurt the foot against the Pelicans.

Wood was added to the injury report on Monday. He apparently was injured on Saturday when he played just 15 minutes while scoring 14 points against Memphis.

"It's always hard, no matter if you're healthy, it's hard," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "You have other teams in this league fighting for those same positions. Our health has been an issue this year. We never seem to get healthy."

Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant remains away from the team to deal with his personal issues and will miss his fifth straight game. He is averaging 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6.0 rebounds over 53 games.

Doncic has averages of 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 57 games while Irving has averaged 27.5 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 11 games since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets. In 56 games, Wood has averaged 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

--Field Level Media