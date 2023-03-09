Luka Doncic on injured thigh: 'It's not good'

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who left the Mavericks' Thursday game due to a left thigh strain, gave a pessimistic assessment of his condition postgame.

"It's not good," he said.

As for how long he might be sidelined, Doncic said, "It's been going for a week, maybe more. Just can't really push how I like."

Doncic is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Thursday to assess the damage.

The ailment wasn't new, as Doncic said he has played through the discomfort for at least five games.

On Wednesday against the host New Orleans Pelicans, he struggled in the second quarter, missing all five of his shots. He had his leg taped in the third quarter but felt no improvement, and he exited the game for good with 2:29 left in the period.

Doncic, 24, finished the night with 15 points and eight assists in 28 minutes as the Mavericks lost 113-106 to New Orleans.

In 57 games this season, Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists. The four-time All-Star has career averages of 27.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists.

