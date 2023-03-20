Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Luka Doncic out, Kyrie Irving questionable vs. Grizzlies

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 17, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Image: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks ruled out star Luka Doncic (left thigh strain) for Monday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, with Kyrie Irving (sore right foot) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (non-COVID illness) questionable for the contest.

Watch
Grant Hill looks to repeat Team USA's 2004 "success"
Friday 12:48PM
Bobby Farrelly on working with actors with disabilities
Thursday 4:15PM

The matchup is key for both teams as they seek to cement their playoff positioning in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies are battling the Sacramento Kings for second place in the West with an outside hope of chasing down the current top seed, the Denver Nuggets, who have a four-game lead. Meanwhile, the Mavericks (36-35) are holding on to the final guaranteed playoff spot in the conference, a half-game ahead of the seventh-seeded Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

Doncic leads the Mavericks with averages of 33.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game over 57 contests.

Since being acquired at the trade deadline, Irving has played in 12 games and contributed 28.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

G/O Media may get a commission
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal
24 hour deals
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal

Discover Samsung!
Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales.

Advertisement

Hardaway has appeared in 64 games (40 starts) and averaged 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA