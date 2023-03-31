Magic dominate fourth quarter, down Wizards

Paolo Banchero had 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Orlando Magic rallied for a 116-109 victory over the host Washington Wizards on Friday

Markelle Fultz added 25 points and six rebounds and Franz Wagner chipped in 20 points for the Magic, who outscored the Wizards 31-13 in the fourth quarter

Washington's Corey Kispert hit a career-high nine 3-pointers -- one shy of tying the franchise record -- in 14 attempts to finish with a career-best 27 points.

Washington (34-43), which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games, fell three games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th -- and final -- Eastern Conference playoff spot with five games left.

The Bulls (37-40) defeated the Hornets 121-91 on Friday. The Magic (33-44) are four games behind Chicago

Daniel Gafford finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Delon Wright chipped in 21 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards

Trailing by 11 entering the fourth quarter, the Magic took their first lead since it was 2-0 when Cole Anthony's 3-pointer made it 105-103 with 5:51 left

Wagner's layup made it a four-point game with 5:06 left before Wright's layup pulled the Wizards to within 107-105 with 4:20 remaining

But Fultz hit a jumper, Wagner added a dunk and Banchero hit a pair of free throws during a 6-0 run to put the game away.

Washington shot 41 of 105 (39 percent) from the field, including 17 of 50 (34 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Magic shot 44 of 88 (50 percent) from the field, including 8 of 24 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range

The Wizards led by as many as 12 in the second quarter before the Magic pulled to within 63-60 at halftime

Kispert scored 18 points by going 6 of 9 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes for Washington.

Orlando was led by Banchero and Fultz, who scored 17 first-half points apiece.

--Field Level Media