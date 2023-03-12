Magic excel in overtime to dispatch Heat

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Wendell Carter Jr. recorded a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds to lead seven scorers in double figures as the Orlando Magic pulled off a 126-114 overtime victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Saturday.

Orlando dominated the extra period, shooting 7-for-9 from the floor. Miami went 2-for-4.

Carter, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony each sank 3-pointers in overtime to help seal the win. Suggs and Anthony finished with 16 points apiece.

Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero each added 17 points, Markelle Fultz scored 12 points and dished out eight assists and Gary Harris chipped in 11 points.

Banchero was just shy of a triple-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding a game-high nine assists.

Miami's Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 38 points and was responsible for forcing overtime.

With Miami trailing 106-103 and 14.5 seconds remaining, Banchero was called for a foul on Butler's 3-point attempt. Video review overturned the call, instead resulting in a Kyle Lowry layup.

After a pair of Suggs foul shots pushed the Magic lead back to three points, Butler got another chance at a game-tying 3-pointer. He delivered, forcing overtime with a double-clutching jumper over two Orlando defenders.

Butler's game-tying basket was the culmination of a furious rally for the Heat in the final quarter. Miami trailed by as many as 15 points with 6:03 to go in regulation.

Butler scored seven straight points over one stretch and 10 of 12 during a 12-0 run for the Heat. He ran off 15 points in the final 5:46 of regulation, capped with his buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

From there, however, it was all Magic in the 18-6 closing frame.

Five Heat scorers finished in double figures, with Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each going for 14 points. Gabe Vincent added 13 points, and Lowry finished with 12 off the bench.

The Heat shot just 11-for-37 from 3-point range for the game and committed 17 turnovers that the Magic converted into 22 points.

--Field Level Media