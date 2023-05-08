Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
NBA

Magic F Paolo Banchero headlines All-Rookie selections

By
Field Level Media
Apr 2, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) signs a fans cast prior to a game against the Detroit Pistons at Amway Center.
Image: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero of the Magic was a unanimous selection for the 2022-23 NBA All-Rookie first team announced Monday.

The Orlando forward is joined on the first team by Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler, Indiana Pacers forward Bennedict Mathurin, Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Kessler averaged 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds and finished fourth in the league with 173 blocks.

Mathurin averaged 16.7 points, second among rookies behind Banchero, and canned 100 3-pointers.

Murray led all first-year players and set a Kings rookie record with 206 3-point field goals.

Williams topped the rookie class with 103 steals and averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. anchors the All-Rookie second team that includes fellow Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan, and Detroit Pistons teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren.

Banchero was named to the first team on all 100 ballots, followed by Williams (99), Kessler (95), Murray (88), Mathurin (71), Ivey (43), Eason (two) and Smith (one).

--Field Level Media