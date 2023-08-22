Magic sign dunk champion Mac McClung

The Orlando Magic agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with 2023 NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

McClung, 24, played in just two games with the Philadelphia 76ers last season and was in the G League when he received the invitation to participate in the dunk exhibition during All-Star weekend at Salt Lake City in February.

Advertisement

McClung played in the 76ers' final two regular-season games last season, scoring 20 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on April 9.

The high-flying 6-foot-2 guard has just four games of NBA experience over two seasons after playing in college at Georgetown and Texas Tech. In 58 G League games (55 starts) for three different teams over the past two seasons, he has averaged 20.7 points with 6.2 assists.

Advertisement Advertisement

—Field Level Media