Magic sign dunk champion Mac McClung

By
Field Level Media
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) celebrates with the trophy after winning the Dunk Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena.
Image: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with 2023 NBA Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

McClung, 24, played in just two games with the Philadelphia 76ers last season and was in the G League when he received the invitation to participate in the dunk exhibition during All-Star weekend at Salt Lake City in February.

McClung played in the 76ers' final two regular-season games last season, scoring 20 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes against the Brooklyn Nets on April 9.

The high-flying 6-foot-2 guard has just four games of NBA experience over two seasons after playing in college at Georgetown and Texas Tech. In 58 G League games (55 starts) for three different teams over the past two seasons, he has averaged 20.7 points with 6.2 assists.

—Field Level Media