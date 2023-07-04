Magic waive big man Bol Bol

The Orlando Magic waived forward/center Bol Bol on Tuesday
Bol, the 7-foot-2 son of former NBA star Manute Bol, was a part-time starter for Orlando in 2022-23, the most productive season of his four-year career.
Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Share
He averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game across 70 appearances (33 starts) for the Magic
Advertisement
In 123 games (35 starts) across four seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2019-20 to 2021-22) and Magic, Bol has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest
Bol, 23, will go on waivers, where the Detroit Pistons currently own the first position in the waiver claim order.
Advertisement
Advertisement
--Field Level Media