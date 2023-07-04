Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Magic waive big man Bol Bol

By
Field Level Media
Apr 6, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center.
Image: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic waived forward/center Bol Bol on Tuesday

Bol, the 7-foot-2 son of former NBA star Manute Bol, was a part-time starter for Orlando in 2022-23, the most productive season of his four-year career.

He averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game across 70 appearances (33 starts) for the Magic

In 123 games (35 starts) across four seasons with the Denver Nuggets (2019-20 to 2021-22) and Magic, Bol has averaged 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest

Bol, 23, will go on waivers, where the Detroit Pistons currently own the first position in the waiver claim order.

--Field Level Media