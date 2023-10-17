Racing

Mahomes, Kelce, McIlroy in group dropping $211M into Alpine F1 team

By
Field Level Media
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) laughs with tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Chicago Bears prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Image: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, and other professional athletes are part of Otro Capital's $211 million investment in the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team.

Boxer Anthony Joshua, soccer stars Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) and FIFA World Cup winner Juan Mata, and Roger Ehrenberg — the minority owner of the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake — also are part of the group that now owns a large stake in the F1 team.

"I've always had a passion for all sports. The opportunity to lead an investor group with Travis in Alpine F1 alongside Otro Capital was one I couldn't pass up," said Mahomes in a statement released by Otro Capital. "It's an exciting time for the sport and this is an opportunity to bring our shared values to the world stage. I'm looking forward to being a part of its growth."

Mahomes attends the circuit's Miami Grand Prix each year. He also invested in MLS club Sporting Kansas City and the NWSL's Kansas City Current. In 2020, he purchased a minority stake in MLB's Kansas City Royals.

—Field Level Media