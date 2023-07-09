Manny Machado has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs to lead Padres past Mets

Manny Machado drove in five runs with a pair of home runs off Max Scherzer and Joe Musgrove worked six scoreless innings with the help of three double plays Sunday as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 6-2 in the rubber match of a three-game series

Machado hit a three-run homer in the first and a two-run homer in the fifth, giving him five career homers against Scherzer.

Musgrove allowed only three hits without issuing a walk and struck out seven in route to his seventh straight win. He also hit four batters.

The Mets loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on a single by Francisco Lindor and back-to-back hit batters. But Musgrove struck out DJ Stewart and Francisco Alvarez to end the threat

The Padres turned grounders into double plays in the second, fifth and sixth

Ha-Seong Kim opened the Padres first with a single and moved to third on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s one-out double. Machado then pulled a 2-2 slider from Scherzer 385 feet onto the second balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building

Tatis opened the fifth with a single and came around when Machado, swinging on a 3-0 count, lofted an opposite-field drive that landed in the seats in right.

Scherzer (8-3) has given up 18 homers this season, including five in his last two starts and 11 over his last seven starts. He has given up homers in seven straight games. Machado's five homers are the most Scherzer has allowed to one player.

Scherzer gave up five runs on six hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings.

The Padres extended their lead to 6-0 in the sixth against T.J. McFarland. Gary Sanchez opened the inning with a double after Mets catcher Alvarez dropped Sanchez's foul popup for an error. Trent Grisham singled Sanchez home

The Mets scored twice in the eighth off Adrian Morejon. Luis Guillorme opened the inning with a double and Brandon Nimmo walked. Mark Canha, who entered the game in the first when Tommy Pham left with an injury, doubled home both. But the rally died when Pete Alonso lined into the Mets' fourth double play

The Padres and Mets split the season series at 3-3

--Field Level Media