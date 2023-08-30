Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe signs extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a multi-year contract extension for head coach Sheldon Keefe on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Keefe, 42, was entering the final year of his contract.

Keefe has guided the Maple Leafs to a 166-71-30 record since being hired on Nov. 20, 2019.

"Since I've joined the Maple Leafs, I've been very impressed with Sheldon," general manager Brad Treliving said in a news release. "He has shown great leadership skills with his staff and our players, and has a clear vision for this team and where it needs to get to. Sheldon has established himself as one of the top coaches in the league and I look forward to working alongside him as we head into the upcoming season."

Toronto set franchise records for points (115) and wins (54) in a season in 2021-22 and followed up with 50 wins and 111 points last season.

"Coaching this team has been a great privilege, and I'm truly excited at the opportunity to continue building towards our ultimate goal," Keefe said. "... We have so many great players and people within our organization that I'm grateful to work with, and together our commitment to team success remains steadfast."

—Field Level Media