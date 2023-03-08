Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Maple Leafs come back late to beat Devils

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Mar 7, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Image: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Auston Matthews scored a power-play goal at 17:07 of the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs came back to defeat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Ja Morant's Instagram Live Debacle
Monday 4:13PM
We’re in the middle of Key & Peele’s ‘Obama’ sketch
Monday 3:38PM

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist and Calle Jarnkrok and Michael Bunting each had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who finished a 3-2-0 trip. William Nylander added two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves.

Erik Haula had two goals and an assist and Ondrej Palat added a goal and two assists for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

Advertisement

Samsonov made several good saves early in the first period as the Devils had the first nine shots on goal of the game.

New Jersey had a 15-5 advantage in shots on net in a goalless first period.

Jarnkrok scored his 14th goal of the season at 7:30 of the second, tapping in a William Nylander backhand pass. Sam Lafferty set up the play by carrying the puck deep into the New Jersey zone before passing to Nylander.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV
36% Off
Amazon Fire 50" 4K Smart TV

So smart
This smart TV has Amazon Fire built-in, which means you can easily access loads of streaming services, has 4K visuals for stunning picture quality, and even works with Alexa too.

Advertisement

Haula chipped in a goal at 16:47 of the second following a rush.

Toronto's Pontus Holmberg was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Palat at 19:31 of the second.

Advertisement

New Jersey had a 24-19 edge in shots on goal after two periods.

New Jersey was limited to one shot on goal on the four-minute power play that carried over into the third period.

Advertisement

New Jersey went on the power play again at 4:03 of the third when Nylander was penalized for slashing. Marner scored his 23rd goal of the season at 4:51 while killing the penalty.

Palat scored his eighth goal of the season before the power play expired at 6:00. Haula tipped in Palat's pass for his seventh goal of the season at 9:02 of the third.

Advertisement

Bunting scored his 20th of the season at 15:10. David Kampf and Justin Holl, who made the stretch pass, assisted.

Matthews scored his 29th goal of the season with Timo Meier off for high-sticking.

Advertisement

Haula tipped in Palat's pass for his seventh goal of the season at 9:02 of the third. Jesper Boqvist also assisted.

John Tavares (illness) and Ryan O'Reilly (broken finger) did not play for Toronto.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

HockeyNHL