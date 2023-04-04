Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Maple Leafs G Matt Murray (head) day-to-day

By
Field Level Media
Mar 23, 2023; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (30) makes a save during the third period against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is day-to-day with a head injury and "other stuff" after Sunday's collision with Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond forced him from the game

The Maple Leafs recalled fellow goaltender Joseph Woll on an emergency basis, according to TSN

Murray was injured in the first period after Raymond lost his balance and accidentally took out the goalie's leg, ending with a nasty fall to the ice. Murray's back was turned when it happened.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said it was "mandatory" that Murray exit the game. Primary keeper Ilya Samsonov replaced Murray in the 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Murray left after 16:16 time on ice. He was tested for a concussion but Keefe didn't disclose the results Tuesday, saying only that Murray was day-to-day with the injury and "other stuff."

Murray, 28, is 14-8-2 on the season with a 3.01 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Woll is 3-1-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .934 save percentage in four games this season.

--Field Level Media